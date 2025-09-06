Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,399 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately261% compared to the typical daily volume of 664 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncobiologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncobiologics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

