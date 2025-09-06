Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vivid Seats Call Options (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 46,021 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof1,884% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,320 call options.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 1,470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

