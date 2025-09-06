Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 145,089 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately61% compared to the average volume of 90,204 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $302.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.31.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

