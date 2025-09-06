Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 283,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,676. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

