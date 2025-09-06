Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, anincreaseof197.6% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $15.34 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.
About Storebrand ASA
