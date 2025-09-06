Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 167.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $104.51.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $57,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.50 per share, with a total value of $154,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,084. This represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

