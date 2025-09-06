Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

INN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.32 million, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%.The firm had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -355.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,846,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $16,641,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3,028.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 336,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

