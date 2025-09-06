Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.40 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

