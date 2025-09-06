Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Shares Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50. 237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

Talanx Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

