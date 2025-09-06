Teck Resources Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NYSE TECK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

