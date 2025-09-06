Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

