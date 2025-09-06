Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Telus Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada cut shares of Telus Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Telus Digital Stock Performance

Telus Digital stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Telus Digital has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. Telus Digital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telus Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Telus Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telus Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telus Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telus Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Telus Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telus Digital

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

