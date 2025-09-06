Telus Digital $TIXT Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 302.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Telus Digital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIXT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telus Digital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telus Digital by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,881 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Telus Digital has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Telus Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $711.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Telus Digital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada downgraded Telus Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

