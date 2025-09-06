Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) and Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Financial Contrast

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sancon Resources Recovery has a beta of -5.03, suggesting that its stock price is 603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.94% 24.70% 9.99% Sancon Resources Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tetra Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sancon Resources Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Sancon Resources Recovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.82 $333.38 million $0.80 45.11 Sancon Resources Recovery $810,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Sancon Resources Recovery.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Sancon Resources Recovery on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Sancon Resources Recovery

(Get Free Report)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.