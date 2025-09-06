The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $80.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

