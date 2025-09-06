The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.