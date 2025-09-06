Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH Holdings Raised by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 258,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.05.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

