Tidemark LLC Sells 90 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tidemark LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

