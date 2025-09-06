Total Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

