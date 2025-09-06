Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.3%

TRMLF opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.33.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.2534 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

