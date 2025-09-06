Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,007 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof798% compared to the typical volume of 335 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter worth $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 105.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth $3,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

