Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

