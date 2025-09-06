Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 10,932 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,886,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.