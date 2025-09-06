Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 15,767 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ LOB opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.75. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

