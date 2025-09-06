Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 52,568 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,065. This trade represents a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,169.78. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3%

DNLI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

