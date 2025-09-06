Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 57,245 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 182.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.39% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYRN. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 3,377.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

