Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 69,459 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 365.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Onespan were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Onespan by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director Garry L. Capers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSPN opened at $15.21 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

