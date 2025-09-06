Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,578,000 after acquiring an additional 978,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 207.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 685,832 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $12,923,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,013,000 after acquiring an additional 412,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.76 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

