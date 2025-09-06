Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $970,121.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,954.40. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

