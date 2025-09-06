Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 134,242 Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 3,351.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $12.36 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPRO shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expro Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

