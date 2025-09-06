Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 763.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Sezzle worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 497.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 844,084 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $4,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 483.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 584.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $406,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,376,360. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,266,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 9.02.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

