Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 189.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.65% of Resources Connection worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 253,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 60,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is -4.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Resources Connection Profile



Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

