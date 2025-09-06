Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 305.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.27% of Marcus worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 38.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Marcus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

