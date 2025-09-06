Trexquant Investment LP Buys 116,810 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 132.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,060. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $29,551.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

