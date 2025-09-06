Trexquant Investment LP Buys 24,320 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. $CBAN

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.53% of Colony Bankcorp worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 2.3%

CBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Colony Bankcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

