Trexquant Investment LP Buys 24,715 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

