Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

