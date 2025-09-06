Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,516 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.24% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 386,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 219,578 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.34%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

