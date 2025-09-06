Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 171.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.34% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 3,930.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at NWPX Infrastructure

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $127,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $433,715 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1%

NWPX stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.