Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 187.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 377,783 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 260,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 40,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $907,566.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

