Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $483,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 68.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 143.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $29.19 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.46 million, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MGPI

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.