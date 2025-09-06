Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,630. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,887,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,649 shares of company stock valued at $15,773,760. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8%

SPRY stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

