Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,264 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.5%

TALO stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Talos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

