Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.40 Million Position in BARINGS BDC, INC. $BBDC

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BARINGS BDC were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,096,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in BARINGS BDC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 231,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BARINGS BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in BARINGS BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,073,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in BARINGS BDC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 519,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BARINGS BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BARINGS BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BARINGS BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

BARINGS BDC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. BARINGS BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

