Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.40 Million Position in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

