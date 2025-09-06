Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

