Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.36% of TruBridge worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TruBridge by 177.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TruBridge by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TruBridge by 2,652.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TruBridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.55. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

