Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. $SII

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 162.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SII. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sprott by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Up 1.5%

Sprott stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

