Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,105 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 1.36% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%.The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.