Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SiBone $SIBN

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SiBone were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SiBone in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 20,352.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiBone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiBone

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $52,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,625.28. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,382.40. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,590 shares of company stock valued at $765,137 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiBone Price Performance

SiBone stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SiBone Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

